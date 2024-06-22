Roma join Everton and Borussia Dortmund in race for Newcastle ace

Roma have shown an interest in Newcastle United-owned striker Yankuba Minteh, who had an impressive season on loan at Feyenoord.

The Giallorossi are in need of new forwards following the loan exits of Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Yankuba Minteh, a Gambia international, is a top target for Roma.

Newcastle signed him from Odense for €8m in 2023 and loaned him to Feyenoord, where he scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 games.

The versatile forward, primarily a right winger, is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Marseille and Everton. Newcastle’s asking price for the 19-year-old is reportedly around €30m in the 2024 summer transfer window.