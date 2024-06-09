Exclusive: Aston Villa join Liverpool in race for Newcastle youngster

Aston Villa have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Newcastle United’s promising young winger, Yankuba Minteh, following his impressive loan spell at Feyenoord.

Managed by former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, Liverpool have expressed strong interest in the 19-year-old, alongside significant interest from clubs in Italy and Germany.

But Ontheminute.com now understand that Aston Villa are joining the race to sign the young winger in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Newcastle are reluctantly considering offers of around £40 million for the Gambia international.

Yankuba Minteh joined the Magpies last summer from Danish side Odense and quickly made an impact at Feyenoord, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances.

With Aston Villa now entering the competition, the battle for Minteh’s signature is heating up, promising a thrilling summer transfer saga.