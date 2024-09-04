Ajax confirm interest in Man Utd star

Ajax sporting director Alex Kroes has revealed that the club were keen on signing Christian Eriksen this summer.

Kroes claims Ajax were unable to create space to make the move happen.

Reports suggested that both Ajax and Anderlecht tried to sign Christian Eriksen from Manchester United in the last few days before the 2024 summer transfer window closed.

Alex Kroes told AjaxTV: “He was definitely on the list, on the long list. A boy from the club, experience, routine and a good footballer.

“Ultimately, we were unable to create space for this due to various circumstances.”