Al-Hilal ponder swoop for Aston Villa youngster

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly considering making a move for Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque and his advisors have recently turned down the initial contract proposal from Al-Hilal.

The rejection has led to the Saudi Pro League side looking at ‘other U21 strikers as potential alternatives’, according to Romano.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, who is being strongly linked with a move to West Ham, is reportedly one of the players Al-Hilal are considering.

AC Milan have also been strongly linked with the Colombia striker in recent weeks.