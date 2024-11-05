Amorim comments on West Ham link

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has commented on his visit to London to meet West Ham’s owners.

Reports over the summer suggested that Ruben Amorim was close to joining West Ham, but the Portuguese manager has now denied that.

But he admits that he flew to London to meet West Ham’s owners.

Amorim said: “I went to England… I didn’t go to negotiate, I went to meet the owner.

“I had made my decision. If you think I already wanted to leave last year, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Manchester United confirmed last week that Sorting CP Ruben Amorim will join the club as their new head coach on Monday November 11th.