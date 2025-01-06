Amorim hints at January exit for Man Utd star

Ruben Amorim has hinted Joshua Zirkzee could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Zirkzee has failed to make the expected impact at Old Trafford since moving to Manchester United from Bologna in a £36.5million deal last summer.

The Dutch striker has recently been strongly linked with a move to link up with his former boss at Bologna, Thiago Motta, at Juventus in the 2025 January transfer window.

Amorim commented on Zirkzee’s situation after the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, where Zirkzee came on as a sub.

“I want to keep Josh because he gives everything,” Amorim said.

“He’s trying in training but we don’t know, the window is open.

“We will see what happens. We just need to focus on training and to take this for the next game. So it’s just one point. Let’s focus on the performance, take this to the next game.”