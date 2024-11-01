Amorim keen to take Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea target with him to Man Utd

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to bring Sporting CP youngster Ousmane Diomande with him to Old Trafford.

Amorim was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager on Friday and will join the club as the new head coach on November 11th.

The Sun reports that Amorim is keen to bring €70 million-rated Diomande to the Premier League, following an impressive sting together at Sporting CP.

Amorim is looking to line up a three-at-the-back system at Old Trafford and believes Diomande would be a good fit.

Diomande has been linked with United rivals such as Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months.