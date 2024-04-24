Arsenal agree €60m deal for Man Utd, Newcastle and Juventus target

Arsenal have reportedly clinched a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, marking their first major acquisition for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dutch striker has been a standout in Serie A, contributing significantly to Bologna’s push for a Champions League spot.

Zirkzee has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

But Arsenal have taken the lead, having agreed to personal terms of €6m annually (£100,000 a week) with Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Arsenal have not only secured the player’s agreement but have also negotiated a €60m (£51.6m) transfer fee with Bologna.

This strategic move by Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, positions the club advantageously as they look to bolster their attacking options, preferring Zirkzee’s potential contribution over strengthening a Serie A rival.