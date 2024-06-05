Arsenal and Barcelona target rules out Newcastle exit

Despite interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, Alexander Isak has committed to staying at Newcastle United.

The Swedish international, who scored 21 goals and provided two assists in 30 Premier League matches this season, has been linked with a move away for some time.

However, in an interview with Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Alexander Isak expressed his satisfaction with life at Newcastle.

“I am very, very happy in Newcastle. I had my best season now in my career. You shouldn’t underestimate that. I love everything about the club, the fans, the city,” Isak told Fotbollskanalen.

He further emphasized his contentment, stating, “I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I am incredibly happy and very satisfied with my situation.”

Reports from The Telegraph recently indicated that Newcastle has no intention of letting Isak go, setting a hefty price tag of £180 million to deter potential suitors.

Despite speculation that Newcastle might need to sell players to balance their finances in the 2024 summer transfer window, Isak dismissed these rumors.

“It’s nothing I speculate about. Within the team or the club, there hasn’t been any talk or drama around it. I haven’t received any information from the club that they would need to sell me,” he added.

Isak’s contract with Newcastle runs until the summer of 2028, securing his future with the club for the foreseeable future.