Arsenal and Real Madrid eye Brazilian wonderkid

Arsenal and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras’ 18-year-old center-back, Vitor Reis.

The Athletic reports that both Arsenal and Real Madrid have made initial inquiries about his availability.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the Brazilian talent.

Vitor Reis recently renewed his contract with Palmeiras until December 2028, and his release clause is set at €100 million (£83.3 million).

However, Palmeiras has not set a specific asking price, as they plan to keep the player at least until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

The teenager is considered one of the brightest defensive prospects in South American football.