Arsenal and Spurs join Man Utd in race for Sunderland star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Sunderland star Chris Rigg.

TBR Football reports that Arsenal and Tottenham had scouts in attendance during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday.

The report suggests that Arsenal and Tottenham attended the match in order to watch 17-year-old Chris Rigg.

Rigg has impressed so far this season with three goals in 15 Championship appearances for a Sunderland team, who are currently second in the league.

The report suggests that Rigg, who has been compared to Roy Keane, could be available for around £20million.

Rigg has previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

