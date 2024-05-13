Man Utd lining up swoop for teenager also linked with Newcastle, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United are poised to launch a summer bid for Sunderland’s promising teenager Chris Rigg, aiming to secure his services ahead of his 17th birthday on June 18.

The young midfielder, who made a significant impact with eight Championship starts and numerous substitute appearances last season, is on the cusp of signing his first professional contract.

Sunderland hopes to retain him by offering a professional contract aligned with the terms discussed during his scholarship agreement.

Despite their efforts, Chris Rigg remains a target for major clubs, with Newcastle United, Arsenal, and German clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen showing strong interest.

Manchester United’s move signals a strategic pivot in their youth recruitment, driven by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, which seeks to rejuvenate the academy to compete with top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Northern Echo reports that the potential departure of Rigg could prompt competing offers, though Sunderland would be compensated via a tribunal if no transfer fee agreement is reached.