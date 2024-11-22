Arsenal boss confirms major blow to title hopes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that defender Ben White will be out for ‘months’ due to injury.

The news of the seriousness of Ben White’s knee problem comes as a major blow for Arsenal’s title hopes.

Arteta said: “Ben is gonna be out for months. It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing. It’s not been improving.

“It got to a point a where we have to protect the player. Unfortunately it’s going to be a few months.”

White has been forced into surgery due to the knee problem that he has been struggling with.