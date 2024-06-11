Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd target has finally made a decision on his future

Benjamin Sesko has decided to stay with RB Leipzig and sign a new contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Slovenian forward had attracted interest from several top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Milan.

Despite his impressive debut season in Germany, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists in 42 matches, Sesko has opted to remain at Leipzig.

RB Leipzig bought Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022 for €24 million, although he joined the team a year later. His current contract runs until the summer of 2028, with a release clause set at €65 million.

Benjamin Sesko has also been a standout for the Slovenian national team, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances. His decision to stay with Leipzig is a significant boost for the club as they look to build on their success.