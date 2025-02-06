Arsenal could have signed Aston Villa star for £60m in January

Arsenal could reportedly have signed England international Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa for around £60 million in January.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners had a €40 million bid rejected by Aston Villa for the highly-rated forward.

Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal’s move for Watkins was complicated by Aston Villa’s sale of striker Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, something that allowed them more room financially and could increase their demands for the England international.

The Athletic reports that Aston Villa were prepared to sell the England star for £60 million, with Watkins being keen on a move to north London.

Watkins is reportedly a boyhood Arsenal fan and would be keen on a move to link up with Mikel Arteta’s team.