Arsenal join Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs in chase for €100m winger

Arsenal have reportedly joined the chase for 17-year-old Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in signing Quenda.

Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been strongly linked with the talented winger in recent weeks.

United could be favourites to win the race for Geovany Quenda, following the announcement of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

But Quenda has a massive €100 million release clause in his contract and Sporting CP are not looking to sell.