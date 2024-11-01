Man Utd join Chelsea and Spurs in chase for winger with €100m release clause

Manchester United have reportedly joined the chase for Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that the 17-year-old winger has been scouted several times by Manchester United.

Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report suggests that United are considering signing Geovany Quenda as a replacement for €95 million flop Antony.

But United face a financial challenge, as Quenda has a release clause of €100 million in his contract and Sporting CP are not looking to sell.

Manchester United are set to announce Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager after having agreed to pay the Portuguese side the €10 million exit clause in his contract.