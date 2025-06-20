Arsenal join race for Chelsea star

Arsenal have joined the list of clubs monitoring Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer, according to The Telegraph.

While Chelsea have not formally placed Madueke on the market, the 23-year-old is reportedly not considered “untouchable” at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on several wide players and view Madueke as a versatile option capable of playing on both flanks.

Napoli, AC Milan, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with the England international, who notched 11 goals and five assists last season.

Although no approach has been made by Arsenal, rivals believe Madueke could be sold in the 2025 summer transfer window, to make room for Chelsea’s pursuit of new wide options.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their attack and see Madueke as potential cover for Bukayo Saka, especially after missing out on Nico Williams.