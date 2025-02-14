Arsenal, Man Utd and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Porto wonderkid

Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly showing interest in Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora.

CaughtOffside reports that the three Premier League clubs are ‘closely monitoring’ Mora after an impressive season for the youngster.

The 17-year-old has scored three goals and made three assists in just 12 league appearances, despite of his age.

The report claims that there is also interest from Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the young attacking midfielder.

Rodrigo Mora has a £50 million release clause in his current contract with Porto, which expires in the summer of 2027.

Mora has impressed scouts from top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, according to CaughtOffside, and could be in line to leave Porto this summer.