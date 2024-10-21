Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Salzburg youngster

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly showing strong interest in Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Oscar Gloukh.

CaughtOffside reports that the three Premier League giants are all keen admirers of Oscar Gloukh, but could face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

The talented 20-year-old, who is valued at around €35million by Red Bull Salzburg, is expected to be open to a move to the Premier League.

The Israel international has impressed for Red Bull Salzburg and has been watched by a number of clubs across Europe this season.

Reports in February suggested that Aston Villa were ready to make a £20million bid for Oscar Gloukh.