Arsenal open talks for Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea target

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a move for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that the Gunners are willing to match Chelsea’s bid of €60million for the defender.

The report also suggests that Sporting CP are holding out for a fee of €100million for the highly-rated defender.

The 20-year-old, who has risen to prominence in Lisbon after a standout stint with Midtjylland, is now considered among the top young talents in his position.

Diomande has been linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

Ousmane Diomande’s impressive performances have made him a prime target ahead of the summer transfer window.