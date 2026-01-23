Aston Villa agree deal for Besiktas star

Aston Villa have taken a major step in the January market after agreeing terms to bring striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League.

The Midlands club have moved quickly to strengthen Unai Emery’s attacking options as they look to maintain momentum in the second half of the season.

The agreement has been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Villa have struck a deal with Besiktas worth €21million plus add-ons, with young defender Yasin Ozcan included in the package. Villa officials are understood to be in Turkey to finalise the transfer.

Abraham is currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma, but the Turkish side have an obligation to buy, which allows them to complete a permanent sale this month.

The England striker has been Villa’s top attacking target and is viewed as ideal competition for Ollie Watkins as Emery pushes for silverware.