Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid target Spanish midfielder

Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in UD Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports of the interest from Villa and Atletico following a string of impressive performances for Alberto Moleiro in recent seasons.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reportedly sees the 21-year-old as a perfect fit to the style of football that they play.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery likes the versatility that the youngster has shown and believes he could fit in well in the Premier League.

Moleiro’s current contract at UD Las Palmas is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and includes a release clause of around €60 million.