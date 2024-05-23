Aston Villa and Celtic keeping tabs on ‘the new Drogba’

Aston Villa and Celtic are showing strong interest in 17-year-old Ghanaian striker Aziz Musibau, according to the Daily Mail.

Musibau, who has been making waves at Dreams FC, is known for his powerful playing style and has drawn comparisons to the legendary Didier Drogba.

Musibau’s impressive performances in the domestic league and the African Confederations Cup, where Dreams FC reached the semi-finals, have caught the attention of several European clubs.

Aston Villa and Celtic see great potential in the young forward, who is also a key player for Ghana’s U20 national team.

Dreams FC, renowned for developing talented players, has set Musibau’s price tag at around £1.2 million.

With Inter Milan and other Premier League clubs monitoring Aziz Musibau, the young star’s future looks bright.