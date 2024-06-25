Aston Villa and Chelsea join race to sign Man Utd, Liverpool, Brighton and Nottingham target

Aston Villa and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Hoffenheim centre-forward Maximilian Beier.

Sky Sport Germany reports Villa and Chelsea have ‘gathered information’ from Hoffenheim about signing the 21-year-old in recent days.

The report claims that the young Bundesliga star is available for just over €30 million this summer.

Maximilian Beier impressed in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 16 goals in 33 appearances, and is currently at the 2024 Euros with Germany.

Beier has previously also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brighton.