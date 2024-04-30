Aston Villa and West Ham target Coventry star

Aston Villa and West Ham are reportedly eyeing Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare, who is set to become a free agent soon.

The 25-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery.

The Sunderland Echo reports that Villa were impressed especially after his notable performances helped Coventry City nearly upset Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final.

While Villa aims for a Champions League spot, they’re also scouting potential acquisitions from the Championship.

Meanwhile, West Ham United is also interested in Callum O’Hare, alongside their pursuit of Hull City’s standout defender, Jacob Greaves.

Both clubs are keen on strengthening their squads with talents who have excelled in the Championship this season, making O’Hare a sought-after player as his contract nears its end.