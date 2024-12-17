Aston Villa could include midfielder in deal for Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG and Dortmund target

Aston Villa are reportedly considering including midfielder Emi Buendia in a move for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz.

Villa News, through former Villa scout Bryan King, reports of the potential swap deal for Yildiz, in order to reduce Juve’s asking price.

Turkey international and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. Photo by Shutterstock.

Scouts from Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch Yildiz in recent games against AC Milan and Lecce, according to the report.

Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have previously been reported to be interested in the Juventus talent as well.

Juventus are reportedly looking for around €80 million if they are to consider selling the winger.

The Turkey international’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in the summer of 2029 and it is expected that the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club.

Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus when his contract with Bayern Munich expired in the summer of 2022.