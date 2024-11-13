Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton keeping tabs on Danish midfielder

Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is attracting interest from several big clubs across Europe.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton have been keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old midfielder this season.

Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup. Photo by Shutterstock.

Morten Frendrup has become a key player for Genoa and a number of clubs see him as an ideal signing

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan are also reportedly keeping an eye on the Dane, ahead of the January transfer window.

Frendrup was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer, but ended up staying with the Italian side.