Aston Villa eye £20m Real Madrid star

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin in a potential summer transfer worth around £20 million.

The Ukrainian international, 26, has impressed this season after stepping in for injured stars Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga, playing a key role in Real Madrid’s Champions League run.

Despite signing a new deal until 2030, Lunin is said to be open to leaving for regular first-team football.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Villa’s interest comes amid uncertainty over Emiliano Martinez’s future, with the Argentine attracting Saudi Pro League attention.

With backup keeper Robin Olsen also set to leave, Villa could be in the market for a new number one.

Spanish media report that Lunin is firmly on their radar as the 2025 summer transfer window approaches.