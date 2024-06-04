Aston Villa initiates talks with Man Utd and Newcastle target

Aston Villa’s sporting director Monchi has initiated discussions with the representatives of Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Aston Villa looks to secure a deal for the talented wing-back in the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Dutch international has been a key player for Inter since joining in 2021.

With only a year remaining on his contract, Dumfries faces a pivotal summer. While Inter is open to extending his contract, they are also prepared to keep him if a suitable offer doesn’t come through.

Monchi has contacted Dumfries’ agents at Wasserman to explore the parameters of a potential transfer, including the player’s €5 million salary expectations.

The major challenge for Aston Villa is Inter’s €30 million valuation, which underscores Denzel Dumfries’ integral role under coach Simone Inzaghi.

Villa is now considering their options as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Dumfries has also been linked with Villa rivals Newcastle and Manchester United in recent months.