Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd target reveals exit plans

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana has reportedly been informed he can leave the club this summer if the right offer comes in.

The 25-year-old French international has been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, but Manchester United are also reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder.

With just a year left on his contract, Fofana could be available for a bargain price. United see him as a potential replacement for Casemiro, given his powerful and athletic style of play.

As the summer transfer window approaches, several Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Fofana’s situation, anticipating a competitive bid for his services.

Youssouf Fofana said: “My future? I have spoken about it with the hierarchy, it isn’t a secret. We had exchanges and they agreed to accompany me in this new stage.

“If it (a move) doesn’t happen, I still have a year left and I will be happy to stay.

“We were in agreement that we would accompany each other in this process in which everyone should be a winner, be it me or the club.”