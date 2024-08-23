Aston Villa offered chance to sign former Chelsea target

Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The Daily Mail reports that Omorodion has been offered to Aston Villa as a potential replacement for Jhon Duran, should the striker leave before the end of the transfer window.

Samu Omorodion came close to joining Chelsea in a £34.5million move earlier this summer, but the deal collapsed in the closing stages.

The Blues were concerned over an ankle injury and decided not to complete the signing.

Atletico Madrid are looking to sell the 20-year-old, who has not yet made a first-team appearance for the club, having spent last season on loan at Alaves.