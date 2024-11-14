Aston Villa plot shock move for Man Utd wonderkid

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a shock move for Manchester United defender Harry Amass.

TEAMtalk reports that Villa are ‘long-term admirers’ of Amass and lost out to United in the race to sign the young left-back from Watford in the summer of 2023.

The 17-year-old is under contract at Manchester United until 2027 and the club are keen to keep him, but Aston Villa could make an attempt to lure him to Villa Park, according to the reports.

The England Under-18 international is highly rated at Old Trafford and is expected to be one of the next youngsters at the club to break into the first-team.

New United manager Ruben Amorim will have a back three in his system at the club and could be tempted to try Amass as a wing-back, before deciding on his long-term future.