Aston Villa ready to trigger €20m deal for Austrian centre-back

Aston Villa are preparing to make a decisive move for Elche CF centre-back David Affengruber as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options this summer.

The Austrian defender has emerged as a serious target, with Villa ready to meet his €20m release clause.

Austria and Elche CF centre-back David Affengruber. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to Fichajes.net, Aston Villa have already decided to push ahead with the deal.

Emery is said to view Affengruber as a player with the physical profile, defensive aggression and concentration needed to adapt quickly to Premier League football.

Elche now face a difficult situation. The 25-year-old has become one of their most important defenders, but a €20m sale would represent huge business for a player who arrived on a free transfer. His form in Spain has helped raise his profile across Europe.

Villa see the deal as a smart investment in both present quality and future value. Affengruber would add competition, strength and reliability to a squad aiming to keep progressing.

Stay across the latest rumours in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 transfer round-up.