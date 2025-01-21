Aston Villa sign Spanish right-back

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of defender Andres Garcia from Spanish side Levante.

The 21-year-old right-back joins Villa for an undisclosed fee after having made 50 appearances for Levante.

Reports have suggested that the ‘undisclosed fee’ is €7million and Villa faced competition from Sporting Lisbon in the race for the defender.

The transfer fee for the defender was agreed on Friday and he becomes Villa’s second signing of the 2025 January transfer window.

Andres Garcia has scored three goals and managed three assists in LaLiga 2 so far this season.