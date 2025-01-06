Aston Villa start talks over January move for Spanish defender

Aston Villa have reportedly started talks over a January move for Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that talks have started, there is ‘nothing advanced yet’.

The report states that Oscar Mingueza is one of the main targets in the 2025 January transfer window for Aston Villa.

Villa manager Unai Emery is keen to bring in a new right-back this month and believes the 25-year-old would be an ideal signing to add competition for Matty Cash.

Mingueza has a €20million release clause at Celta Vigo and his contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

The defender joined Celta Vigo from Barcelona in July 2022 and the Catalans reportedly hold a €9million buy-back option and a 50 per cent sell-on clause.