Aston Villa target Mainz star who could be available for just €10m

Aston Villa are reportedly showing an interest in signing Nadiem Amiri from Bundesliga side Mainz.

Christian Falk, who is a journalist at German outlet BILD, reports of the interest from Aston Villa in the midfielder.

The report claims that Aston Villa scouts attended a recent game between Mainz and Dortmund in Germany, to make checks on the midfielder.

Nadiem Amiri’s contract at Mainz is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Mainz are reportedly keen to keep the midfielder at the club, but would be prepared to ‘start negotiations’ if they receive offers of around €10 million.