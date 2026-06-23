Aston Villa, West Ham United, Brighton and Bournemouth chasing Irish wonderkid

Aston Villa, West Ham United, Brighton and Bournemouth are all tracking Derry City teenager Liam Kelly after his record-breaking senior breakthrough.

Football Insider reports that the four English clubs are keeping close tabs on the 15-year-old winger, who is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Ireland.

Kelly made history this week by becoming the youngest player to appear in a competitive fixture for Derry City, coming off the bench against Shamrock Rovers.

The Northern Ireland Under-17 international is now attracting major academy interest from across England.

Villa and West Ham are long established as strong development clubs, while Brighton and Bournemouth have built reputations for giving young talent a clear pathway.

Kelly’s first senior minutes have only increased the attention around him. A move to England could now become a serious possibility if Derry decide the timing is right.

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