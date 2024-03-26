Atletico Madrid join Man Utd, Newcastle and Spurs in chase for midfielder

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the chase to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta this summer.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is keen to bolster his squad’s midfield and sees the Brazilian as an ideal fit, prepared to meet Atalanta‘s €30m valuation.

Ederson, who joined Atalanta from Salernitana for €21.4m in 2022, has made a significant impact this season, contributing six goals and two assists across 36 appearances.

The 24-year-old, under contract until June 2026, could soon find a new home in Spain if Atletico’s determined pursuit pays off.

Juventus, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are also reportedly lining up summer moves for Ederson.