Atletico Madrid join race for Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target

Atletico Madrid are reportedly the latest club to join the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Atletico Madrid are interested in the 27-year-old French striker and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Philippe Mateta has impressed for Crystal Palace since Oliver Glasner took over as manager at the club in February 2024.

Reports have suggested that Crystal Palace would be prepared to sell the striker if they get offers of between £35-40 million.

Crystal Palace recently triggered a 12-month extension to Mateta’s contract, with the new deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Mateta has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.