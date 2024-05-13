Atletico Madrid lead race to sign Man Utd star

Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the chase to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who has excelled during his loan at Getafe.

Mason Greenwood has impressed with 10 goals and six assists in 33 appearances, catching Atletico’s attention.

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are willing to sell Greenwood for £40 million, seeing the potential sale as a way to boost their transfer funds.

Greenwood’s move could see him team up with former United player Memphis Depay at Atletico, who despite his unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford, has continued his career in La Liga.

While Getafe are interested in retaining Greenwood, their financial constraints make a permanent deal unlikely.

Atletico, recognizing the need to rejuvenate their forward line, views Greenwood as a long-term asset.

Other clubs in Italy, Germany, and the Saudi Pro League have shown interest, but Atletico remains confident in securing his services in the 2024 summer transfer window.