Barcelona join Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal and Spurs in race for Fiorentina star

Spanish giants Barcelona are the latest club to join the race to sign Italian striker Moise Kean from Fiorentina.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Barcelona are keen to bring in Kean as a long-term replacement for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski in the 2025 summer transfer window.

But Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has insisted that he is keen to keep Moise Kean at the club.

“I want him to stay. Then, if he can’t stay and somebody makes an offer, we’ll see. I’ll try to retain him because he’s important to Fiorentina,” Commisso told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are not first, second, or third, but we defend what we have. I don’t need any club to come here and say they are better than us or the king of Italian football, so they can sign whoever they want.”

Reports last week suggested that Newcastle had already initiated talks with Kean’s agent over a potential summer move for the striker.

Reports later in that week suggested that also Aston Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham and Napoli are showing an interest in the 25-year-old striker.

Kean has a €52 million release clause in his contract at Fiorentina, but that can only be activated between July 1 and 15.

The Italy international joined Fiorentina from Serie A rivals Juventus for just €18 million last summer.