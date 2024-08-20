Barcelona join chase for Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa target

Barcelona have reportedly joined the race in showing an interest in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Barcelona are looking to bring in a ‘top-tier attacking winger’ before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

The Italian outlet says that reports from Spain suggests that Federico Chiesa is one of the players that Barcelona are interested in.

Chiesa would reportedly be interested in a move to Barcelona after being forced to train by himself at Juventus.

Juventus are prepared to sell Chiesa for just €15million this summer, according to reports.

The Italy international has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa in recent weeks.