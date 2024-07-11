Bayern Munich complete Palhinha deal

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

The Bundesliga giants have agreed a fee of £47million plus potential bonuses with Fulham for the highly-rated midfielder.

Joao Palhinha has signed a contract with Bayern Munich until at least 2028, with the option to extend for a further year.

Palhinha told Bayern Munich’s official website: “This is one of the happiest days of my life. I’m now playing for one of the top clubs in Europe.

“It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m very proud of that. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans at the Allianz Arena.

“I want to enjoy success with FC Bayern and win titles – I’ll give it my all.”