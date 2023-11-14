Bayern Munich director confirms club still keen on Newcastle Utd and Liverpool target

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that the club are still interested in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The highly-rated midfielder came close to joining the Bundesliga giants in a £56million deal on Deadline Day, but the move fell through.

Palhinha has recently signed a new five-year contract with the Cottagers, but it is expected that he could still leave the club, should the right offer come in for him.

Freund has confirmed that Bayern are still interested in the midfielder.

“Of course, he is still on our radar. The club worked intensively with Palhinha in the summer,” Freund told BILD.

“I was there for the bit on the last, strange day of the transfer window, but you can’t say yet what will happen. We are generally exploring the market.”

Palhinha has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Liverpool in recent months.