Bayern Munich lining up sensational move for Man City star

Bayern Munich are reportedly planning a sensational bid for Jack Grealish if Vincent Kompany becomes their new manager, according to The Sun.

The German giants are on the verge of appointing Kompany, a former Manchester City star, who has identified Grealish as a key target for his team rebuild.

Kompany, an admirer of Grealish, believes the England midfielder could be lured to Germany, especially with the prospect of linking up with Harry Kane. The success of players like Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga may also make Grealish consider the move.

Despite being integral to Manchester City’s recent successes, Grealish has seen his role diminish slightly over the past year. Bayern Munich sees an opportunity to rejuvenate Grealish’s career, enhancing his chances for the Euros.

However, any move is expected to face strong opposition from City manager Pep Guardiola, who values Grealish highly and aims to retain his squad for another Premier League title push.