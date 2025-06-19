Man City set to snap up Aston Villa midfielder

Manchester City are poised to sign 16-year-old Freddie Lawrie from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The young midfielder, who also features at centre-back for England U16s, joined Villa from Port Vale in 2023 and has since made eight appearances for his country.

His scholarship terms with Villa expire this summer, and despite a strong offer from the club, City are expected to seal the deal, according to The Athletic.

Freddie Lawrie‘s arrival continues City’s aggressive push in youth recruitment, with the club set to pay compensation to Villa.

While Hugo Viana has taken over senior responsibilities from Txiki Begiristain, the youth setup remains under strong guidance from academy director Thomas Krucken and his recruitment team.