Emiliano Martinez transfer odds shift dramatically as Atletico Madrid interest fades

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is now the favourite to stay at the club this summer, as fresh football transfer odds show a swing in the market.

Just weeks ago, Atletico Madrid were among the favourites to sign the Argentina star. But in a dramatic turn, the odds on Martinez joining Atletico have drifted all the way out to 15.00.

That’s a sharp change in the football transfer betting market, where he was once seen as a prime candidate to replace Jan Oblak.

Martinez is now odds-on to stay at Aston Villa, priced at 2.20, while Manchester United are close behind at 2.50. Galatasaray (7.00) and Saudi Arabian clubs (9.00) remain in contention, but the momentum has clearly shifted.

Atletico Madrid’s Spanish rivals Barcelona are long shots at 26.00, but they now seem destined to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol instead.

Martinez is happy at the club – and unless a major bid arrives, the odds now back him to stay put.