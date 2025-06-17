Brighton confirm signing of Juventus, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton target

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Italy U21 star Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year contract with the Seagulls.

Diego Coppola made 34 appearances and scored twice, playing a key role in securing Hellas Verona’s top-flight status.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler told the club’s official website: “Diego is an exciting addition for the club.

“Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence.

“He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more.”

Aston Villa were previously leading the chase, with Juventus also monitoring the situation closely.

Newcastle United and Everton have also been reported to have kept a close eye on the defender in the 2025 summer transfer window.