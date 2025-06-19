Leverkusen in talks to sign Nottingham, Newcastle, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton target

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly in talks to sign defender Jarell Quansah from Liverpool.

Sky Sports News reports that ‘active negotiations are ongoing’, but a deal will not be part of Florian Wirtz move to Anfield.

Leverkusen has been strongly linked with a move for Quansah in recent weeks. The defender signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool last October.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton have also been linked with moves for the highly rated 22-year-old defender in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Quansah has impressed in limited appearances at Anfield but faces stiff competition for regular minutes behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez.

A transfer could offer him the opportunity for consistent game time and further development.